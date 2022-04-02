Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.09. John Bean Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $151,419 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

