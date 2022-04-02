Brokerages Expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.69 Million

Equities analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) to report sales of $36.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $487.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

