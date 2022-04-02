Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.19 Million

Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will announce $258.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.40 million and the lowest is $253.91 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. 193,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,644. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

