Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Dover by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,199,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 636,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.51. Dover has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

