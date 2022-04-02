Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $837.47 Million

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $837.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.20 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $753.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. 1,421,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,633. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

