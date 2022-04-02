Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to report sales of $700.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.50 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $627.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,115 shares of company stock worth $1,231,255 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after buying an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 752,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,909,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after buying an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,300,000 after buying an additional 397,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. 385,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.