Brokerages Anticipate Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 758.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMLP. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMLP opened at $15.63 on Monday. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.90.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

