Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Prologis reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. Prologis has a 12 month low of $107.76 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.