Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $671.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.34 million and the highest is $686.44 million. Five Below reported sales of $597.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.72.

FIVE stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. 1,157,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,064. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.