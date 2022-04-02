Brokerages Anticipate Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Announce $1.86 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Atmos Energy reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.41. 994,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,064. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,732,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

