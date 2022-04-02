Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $188,201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $626.98 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $591.73 and a 200-day moving average of $572.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

