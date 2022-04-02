Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

