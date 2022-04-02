BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BRSD traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 103,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,795. The company has a market cap of £13.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.24.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

