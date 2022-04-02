Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

BXBLY opened at $14.72 on Friday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

