BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.
BWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
