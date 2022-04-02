Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Critical Contrast

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -13.63% Stitch Fix -1.37% -6.58% -3.46%

This table compares Boxed and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 3.84 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $2.10 billion 0.53 -$8.88 million ($0.29) -35.27

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boxed and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stitch Fix 2 15 1 0 1.94

Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $16.94, suggesting a potential upside of 65.63%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Boxed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Boxed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

