Boson Protocol Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.68 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.69 or 0.00658222 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

