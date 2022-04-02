BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $39.36. 1,710,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,367. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

