Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $130,799,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after purchasing an additional 453,676 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

