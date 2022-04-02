BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $9.97.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
