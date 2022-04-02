BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.24 ($73.89).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €0.24 ($0.26) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €51.69 ($56.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($76.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.91.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.