BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Insider Sells £68,912 in Stock

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET – Get Rating) insider Swantje Conrad sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £68,912 ($90,269.85).

BPET opened at GBX 470 ($6.16) on Friday. BMO Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 369.30 ($4.84) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 470.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 471.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.27. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. BMO Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

