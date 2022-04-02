BMO Capital Markets Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $62.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.