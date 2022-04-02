bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.62. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after buying an additional 3,147,374 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 581,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

