Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Reaches $0.0027 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $313,536.92 and approximately $29.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00108518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

