Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $4.52. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 134,180 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $2,975,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $38,964,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $160,085,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.