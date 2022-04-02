Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLND. Zacks Investment Research cut Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.89.

BLND stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,821,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,919,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

