Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

