Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.
Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
