BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $829.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.