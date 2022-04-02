BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.60

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.60 and traded as low as $21.76. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 193,410 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
