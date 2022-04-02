BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.60

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.60 and traded as low as $21.76. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 193,410 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

