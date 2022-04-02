BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $47,343,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,664,000 after buying an additional 141,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

