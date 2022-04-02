BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BB opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BlackBerry by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 671,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,119 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

