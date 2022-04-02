BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $6.50 at TD Securities

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

BB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.06.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 21,689,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,013.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

