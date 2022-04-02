BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

