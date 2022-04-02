BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,700 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick bought 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick bought 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick bought 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

