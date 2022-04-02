Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.37 Million

Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will post $283.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.90 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $243.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $433.27. The company had a trading volume of 289,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,242. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.