Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 300,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,519,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

BILI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

