BiFi Market Capitalization Reaches $6.21 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $18,583.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00217322 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00032773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.00421956 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.