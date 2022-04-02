BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

BHP stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

