Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $987,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of WRBY opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78. Warby Parker Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

