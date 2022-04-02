Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $167.53 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

