Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 89,666 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

SIX stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

