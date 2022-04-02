Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter valued at $775,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $51.55 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.