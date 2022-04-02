Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southern by 62.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Southern by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

