Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,146 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

