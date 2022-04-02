BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,904,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 669,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,266,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $92.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.