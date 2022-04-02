BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 615,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter.

QAI opened at $30.88 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

