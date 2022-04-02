BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,099 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 170.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

