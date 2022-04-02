BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 770,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.24.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.
In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
