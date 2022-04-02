BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

