BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

